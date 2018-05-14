HELLO! LTD

STANDARD COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS.

What is the competition?

On May 14th, the 30th birthday competition will start. Participants will be able to enter to win one of the exclusive prizes. To enter the competition, participants will have to click on the gift they want and answer a question. Each prize winner will be randomly selected. If the participant is visiting hellomagazine.com for the first time, he/she will have to register and verify his/her email address. The competition will end on May 27th and the winner will be announced on the competition's page. Finally, participants can share the 30th birthday competition page with their friends to give them a chance to win the prizes. Good luck!

These terms and conditions apply to all prize promotions including free draws, prize competitions and instant win offers (“Competition(s)”) and are subject to any other terms and conditions provided to entrants or to which entrants are referred at the time of entering the Competition.

1. Competition details form part of these terms and conditions.

2. Unless otherwise stated, the promoter is HELLO! Ltd, Wellington House, 69-71 Upper Ground, London SE1 9PQ (“the Promoter”).

ELEGIBILTY AND ENTRY

3. No purchase is necessary to enter the Competition, and there is no charge to register to use the website of HELLO! Ltd (“the Website”).

4. Entry is open to residents of the UK except the employees (and their families) of the Promoter, its printers and agents, the suppliers of the prizes and any other companies associated with the Competitions.

5. The entrant(s) must be aged 18 or over. Proof of identity and age may be required.

6. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

7. Entries that are incomplete, illegible, indecipherable, or inaudible (if made by phone) will not be valid and will be deemed void.

8. All entries must be made directly by the person entering the Competition.

9. Entries in the incorrect format will not be considered.

10. Once entered, entries cannot be returned / withdrawn.

11. Entries made online using methods generated by a script, macro, the use of automated devices or completed by third parties or in bulk will not be accepted and will be deemed void.

12. No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost, mislaid, damaged or delayed in transit , regardless of cause including as a result of postal failure, equipment and computer failure, technical malfunction, as well as systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind.. Further the Promoter will not accept proof of posting or transmission as proof of receipt of entry to any Competition.

13. HELLO! Ltd reserves the right to exclude late, incomplete or multiple registrations, or registrations made by third parties or agents.

14. Unless otherwise stated only one Competition entry, fulfilling the eligibility requirements above, will be accepted per person. Spammers will be disqualified.

15. The start and end dates of the competition are: from May 14th until May 27th at 12:59 pm.

16. Mechanism of the competition: each participant will be able to enter to win one or more of the prizes from May 14th on the hellomagazine.com website. The participant will have to register for hellomagazine.com and answer a question. Hellomagazine.com will then randomly choose the winners.There will be only one winner per prize (unless specified differently). Each person can win a maximum of one prize.

PRIZES

17. The prizes are as stated, are not transferable to another individual and no cash, credit or other alternatives will be offered.

18. Prizes cannot be deferred, although the Promoter and prize providers reserve the right to change the prize in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

19. Prizes are subject to availability and the prize suppliers' terms and conditions.

20. In the event of a prize being unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

21. Prizes from The Dune Group are open to residents of United Kingdom only, who are aged 18 or over, excluding Dune London’s employees, agencies, any associated companies, their immediate family members or households (whether related or not), and anyone else professionally involved with this Promotion. By participating in this Promotion, Participants agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. There are five (5) prize available, each prize consisting of a Dune London Gift Card to the value of £100. The Prize is non-transferable, non-refundable; no cash alternative is available and the gift card must be spent in a Dune London Standalone store in the United Kingdom. The Prize may be altered or varied at The Dune Group's discretion and substituted with prize(s) which, in The Dune Group's opinion, are suitable alternatives. Participants may request names of the winner(s) by emailing customerservice@dunelondon.com during the four weeks from the end of the Promotion Period. Data Protection: Participants’ personal details will at all times be kept confidential and in accordance with Dune London Data Privacy Policy available at: http://www.dunelondon.com/private-policy/ General: Dune London Gift Cards are valid for a period of 24 months from the date of activation. After 24 months, any remaining balance will be removed and the Gift Card will become invalid and no longer available for use. The Promoter reserves the right to withdraw or amend this Promotion and these Terms and Conditions in the event of any unforeseen circumstances outside of its reasonable control or if it considers necessary to do so in The Dune Group’s absolute discretion. In the event of any dispute The Dune Group’s decision is final. These Terms and Conditions and the Promotion shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and any disputes shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English Courts.

22. Prize from Stoke Park, Britain’s leading 5 AA Red Star Hotel, Spa and Country Club is valid until 31st December 2018 excluding Bank Holidays, Bank Holiday weekends, Saturdays, 25-30th June, 24-26 December, and 30-31st December. Subject to availability.

23. Prize from Ragdale Spa can be taken Sunday to Thursday, subject to availability, and must be taken within six months of the date the winner is notified. Guests must be aged 16 or over. Travel is not included. Arrival 2pm, departure day two 6pm.

Holidays

24. Unless otherwise stated, the prize does not include travel insurance, the costs of transfers to and from airports or stations, food and drink, spending money, tax, or personal expenses. Any other costs incurred in addition to those set out in the description of the prize and that are incidental to the fulfilment of the prize are the responsibility of the winner(s) including, but not limited to, any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

20. It is assumed that by entering Competitions which, if won, could result in time off work, the entrants’ employer has agreed to allow time off, and the entrants will be responsible for ensuring that they and any person travelling with them are available for travel and hold valid passports, and any necessary visas and travel documents for the holiday in question on the travel dates specified. When dates are specified they cannot be altered and by entering date-related Competitions HELLO! Ltd or the third party are not liable in any way to any winner who cannot attend.

25. Calala Island Luxury Holiday is valid for two years any time excluding Christmas and New Year and subject to availability.

26. 7-night Mediterranean cruise entrants must be residents of the United Kingdom, aged 25 or over. Employees of Seabourn, Hello Magazine or associated companies are ineligible to enter this promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of Eligible Participants. It is the responsibility of winners to have a full valid passport (with validity for 6 months or more beyond the date of travel) and travel insurance to be able to take the trip. It is the winners’ own responsibility to ensure that they have correct and valid documentation to travel. The winner will receive a 7-night Mediterranean cruise for two persons sharing a veranda suite stateroom on Seabourn Encore available on selected dates in 2018 (last European cruise departs 13 Oct 2018). All dates are subject to availability at the time of booking. The prize includes the following: 7 night Mediterranean cruise for two persons sharing a verandah suite, full board basis including select wines and spirits and gratuities. Flights in economy class from London airports.The following personal expenses will be at the expense of the winner. Personal expenses such as spa, shopping, casino, shore excursions. Travel insurance (winner must purchase a comprehensive travel insurance policy). Transportation to and from London airports.The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, non-negotiable for cash, and may not be resold.This promoter (and prize partners) have the right to change or withdraw the competition and/or prize elements at any time, and without prior notice. The promoter (and prize partners) also reserve the right to provide substitute prizes (of similar value) should the specified prize become unavailable for reasons beyond their control.The promoter and prize partners do not take any responsibility for any liabilities, nor do they take any responsibility for any disappointment, injury or loss incurred by the prize winner from accepting the prize or participating in the promotion.By entering this competition, you agree to and accept the above terms and conditions. The individual prize partner is only responsible for providing and booking their elements of the prize. Further terms and conditions apply, and may be requested from the prize promoter in writing. This promotion is governed by English law and is subject to the jurisdiction of the English Courts.

Photographs and Videos

27. Where a Competition involves entrants submitting photographs and/or video clips ("Photograph(s)") the entrant(s):

(a) grant(s) the unfettered right throughout the world to the Promoter to publish and communicate to the public the Photograph(s) in any media including online, and not only for the purposes of the Competition, and to use entrants' names, likenesses and other personal information in conjunction with the Photograph(s),

(b) waive the right to seek or to obtain an injunction to prevent or to restrict the use by the Promoter of the Photograph(s);

(c) agree to allow the Promoter to edit the Photograph(s);

(d) agree not to bring any claims or demands in defamation or for infringement or violation of any personal and/or property and/or privacy rights of any sort in respect of the use of their Photograph(s)

(e)warrant that they are the person in the Photograph, or have obtained prior approval from the person in the Photograph for it to be submitted as part of their entry to the Competition and that the person in the Photograph is over 18;

Ownership of competition entries and intellectual property rights

28. All competition entries and any accompanying material submitted to the Promoter will become the property of the Promoter on receipt and will not be returned.

29. By submitting a competition entry and any accompanying material, the entrants warrant that their entry does not infringe any third party intellectual property rights and does not contain anything, which is defamatory, indecent, harassing or threatening and that they will indemnify the Promoter for any loss, damage or liability arising should this turn out not to be true and they:

(a) agree to assign to the Promoter all their intellectual property rights with full title guarantee; and

(b) waive all moral rights in and to their competition entry and otherwise arising in connection with their entry to which they may now or at any time in the future be entitled under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 as amended from time to time and under all similar legislation from time to time in force anywhere in the world.

30. To the extent not assigned, the entrants agree to grant the Promoter a non-exclusive, worldwide, irrevocable licence, for the full period of any intellectual property rights in the competition entry and any accompanying materials, to use, display, publish, transmit, copy, edit, alter, store, re-format and sub-licence the competition entry and any accompanying materials for such purposes.

GENERAL

31. The Promoter reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to amend or alter the terms of Competitions at any time and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of the Competition.

32. The winner(s) agree(s) to the use of their name, photograph and disclosure of county of residence and will co-operate with any other reasonable requests by HELLO! Ltd relating to any post-winning publicity, in any format for promotional and/or editorial purposes, without additional consultation.

33. Unless stated otherwise, the winner(s) will be drawn at random from all (correct) entries received by the closing date stated within the promotional material.

34. Confirmation of the prize will be made in writing to the winner(s), by email, using the contact details provided upon entry. If the Competition was hosted on social media, the winner (s) will be contacted by private message.

35. Unless stated otherwise, the winner(s) must respond within 14 working days or another winner will be selected.

36. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner(s). If the winner(s) cannot be contacted, or are unable to comply with these terms and conditions, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random, or in the event that the promotion is being judged the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to the runner(s)-up selected by the same judges.

37. Failure to respond and/or provide an address for delivery, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements may result in forfeiture of the prize.

38. Where applicable, the decision of the judges is final based on the criteria set out in the promotion and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision.

39. HELLO! Ltd reserves the right to (i) cancel and/or withdraw Competitions and/or (ii) amend these terms and conditions, at any time without notice.

40. The provider of the prize is specified within the promotional material.

41. In the event of a discrepancy between these standard terms and conditions and the details in the promotional material (or any other terms and conditions provided/referred to at the time of entry), the details of the promotional material (and any other terms and conditions provided/referred to at the time of entry) shall prevail.

42. A list of winners will be available by writing to the Promoter's address no earlier than six weeks, unless otherwise stated, after the close of the competition. A stamped addressed envelope must be provided in order to receive this information. Only the surname and county of the winners will be disclosed.

43. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, in no event will HELLO! Ltd be liable, whether in contract, tort, breach of statutory duty, or otherwise, for any loss, damage, injury or death arising under or in connection with this Competition (except where it is caused by the negligence of the Promoter). Entrants’ statutory rights are not affected.

44. The Promoter reserves the right to exclude entrants from participating in the Competitions, in the event that there is any reason to believe that they have breached these terms and conditions.

45. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions, and to have agreed to be bound by them, and by entering the Competition entrants confirm that they are eligible to do so and to claim the prize they may win. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for an entrant not being able to take up the prize.

46. When collecting personal data, HELLO! Ltd will comply with the Data Protection Act 1998. The information that provided to HELLO! Ltd will only be used by HELLO! Ltd in accordance with its Privacy Policy available at https://www.hellomagazine.com/privacy-policy.html. The Privacy Policy does not apply to third party sites.

47. Unless otherwise expressly stated, the entrants and the Promoter acknowledge that where a Competition is promoted through Facebook, the Competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Facebook and Facebook shall be released and held entirely harmless by the entrants.

48. Where HELLO! Ltd runs a competition with another promoter such that the promoter is responsible for the selection and/or the provision of prizes then HELLO! Ltd shall not be responsible for or have any liability for the provision of such prizes.

49. These terms and conditions are governed by English law, and entrants agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English Courts in relation to all matters arising under or in connection with these terms and conditions and the Competition(s) generally.